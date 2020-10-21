Unitarian University Society of Amherst hosting 16 homeless clients this winter at Craig’s Place

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Unitarian University Society of Amherst voted to house 16 currently homeless clients of Craig’s Doors from November 2020 to April 2021.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Craig’s Doors, Home Association, Inc., is a nonprofit human services agency for people who are homeless and will be hosting the 16 clients 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

During the colder weather, Craig’s Doors operates a seasonal shelter known as “Craig’s Place.” The association has a Resource Center/trailer behind the First Baptist Church at 434 North Pleasant Street, where people who are homeless can charge their phones, store their belongings, and access help from staff members.

Kevin J. Noonan, Craig’s Doors executive director and one of its founding members has also served Wednesday Breakfast to those in need for the past five years.

The news release states that “the Unitarian Universalist Society of Amherst is an inclusive congregation of people of diverse theological perspectives united in a search for truth and meaning, while actively working together to create a better, more just, and equitable world.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UUSA is holding all services remotely until June 2021 to prevent the spread of the virus. During that time, the meetinghouse has only been used for the Community Breakfasts (in to-go containers) each Wednesday.

Susan Rice, President of the UUSA stated, “Our congregation has been incredibly supportive of our partnership with Craig’s Doors. In a time when so many of us feel somewhat helpless about the global and national course of events, working together to provide a shelter for 16 people has given our faith community an opportunity to open our hearts and live our mission.”