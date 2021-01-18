United Church of Christ warns members of security threats against liberal churches

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The United Church of Christ is warning its members of possible threats against liberal churches between now and Inauguration Day.

“There are reports that liberal churches will become targets of possible attacks in the coming week, with the dates January 17 and January 20 featured more prominently. We encourage you to be attentive to all safety concerns for ministers and congregants,” said a statement from the United Church of Christ.

22News spoke with the co-pastor of the First Churches of Northampton, who said he’s more concerned about the general social climate we’re living in rather than just this week alone.

“Those of us in the white church and predominantly white churches, this is the fear people of color and their congregations experience all the time. It’s important to be in solidarity because if that’s what we been doing then that’s what we need to keep doing especially when there is violence,” said Pastor Todd Weir.

Weir also said recent security measures have been added at the church in the past but the First Churches of Northampton do not plan to have heightened security this week.

They have been holding online-only services since March.