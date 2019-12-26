United Church of Ware hosts Christmas feast

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Not everyone has the opportunity to be with the ones they love this Christmas, so this free meal event was special for many.

It was a free Christmas meal, served at the United Church of Ware. It’s an annual community event, in hopes of bringing everyone together for the holiday.

“People are alone. It’s just a community thing. Getting people out and together,” said Nicole Giard, a Ware volunteer.

Many volunteers were working in the kitchen this morning, preparing meals for the dozens of families they were expecting.

The church also delivers meals to people throughout the community. Over 100 free meals were distributed Wednesday. Penny Nicholas, United Church of Ware’s Administrator attributed that to volunteer service.

“That’s thanks to all the volunteers in the town and people call for the whole month requesting the take-outs and deliver at home and the community has just grown to love it and be aware of it,” said Nicholas.

The meal is a way to make sure everyone was amongst friends and family this Christmas.