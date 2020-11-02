United Way of Hampshire County, Cooley Dickson Hospital to collect winter clothing donations

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – While issues of homelessness are happening across Hampshire County, this year given COVID-19 reducing capacity at area shelters, local organizations say the need for help is greater than ever.

“Our goal here is to help them before they need hospital services,” President and CEO of Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Joanne Marqusee told 22News.

The United Way of Hampshire County and Cooley Dickinson Hospital are collecting items for those in need this winter.

“As the need to help people who are dealing with homelessness is on the rise it makes sense that we can come in and partner with Cooley Dickinson to help make those donations come in,” United Way of Hampshire County Executive Director, John Bidwell told 22News.

They are looking for items that are new or gently used and clean to be delivered in a paper or plastic bag.

Jeans, warm shirts, socks, hats

Outerwear such as coats, jackets, and parkas

Foot and hand warmers

Sleeping bags and blankets

Quarters or drying clothes at a laundromat

Large trash bags for us within shelters

“You can be sure that you’re making a difference to people in what’s probably the toughest winters they’ll ever go through,” Margusee continued.

Donation items can be placed in a designated container at Cooley Dickinson Hospital’s north entrance.