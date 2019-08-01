United Way of Hampshire County’s annual diaper drive returns

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – United Way of Hampshire County’s annual diaper drive is returning for the month of August.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the drive is an effort to try to donate diapers to low-income families in need as government programs such as WIC and SNAP do not cover the cost of diapers.

There are currently over 50 diaper drop boxes located at grocery stores, banks, gyms, pantries, libraries, churches, and restaurants all over Hampshire County.

United Way encourages people to donate all sizes especially larger diapers that are often harder to find at local pantries.

All diapers donated will be distributed to the following locations:

Amherst Survival Center Easthampton Community Center

It Takes a Village

Northampton Survival Center

Jubilee Cupboard in Ware

United Way of Hampshire County has set a goal to collect 20,000 diapers and 20,000 baby wipes.

22News Reporter Sy Becker will be covering the drive and you can watch the full report on 22News starting at 5:00 p.m.