1  of  2
Breaking News
Report: Driver in crash that killed 7 bikers was on drugs West Springfield Police looking for suspect wanted for attempted murder

United Way of Hampshire County’s annual diaper drive returns

Hampshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
UNITED WAY OF HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – United Way of Hampshire County’s annual diaper drive is returning for the month of August.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the drive is an effort to try to donate diapers to low-income families in need as government programs such as WIC and SNAP do not cover the cost of diapers. 

There are currently over 50 diaper drop boxes located at grocery stores, banks, gyms, pantries, libraries, churches, and restaurants all over Hampshire County. 

United Way encourages people to donate all sizes especially larger diapers that are often harder to find at local pantries.

All diapers donated will be distributed to the following locations:

  • Amherst Survival Center Easthampton Community Center
  • It Takes a Village
  • Northampton Survival Center 
  • Jubilee Cupboard in Ware 

United Way of Hampshire County has set a goal to collect 20,000 diapers and 20,000 baby wipes.

22News Reporter Sy Becker will be covering the drive and you can watch the full report on 22News starting at 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories