United Way of Hampshire County’s diaper drive collected over 50,000 diapers!

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The United Way of Hampshire County’s annual Diaper Drive received over 50,000 diapers this year.
According to a news release sent to 22News, local businesses, media organizations, and non-profits contributed to this year’s success in surpassing the goal of receiving 25,000 diapers.
All diapers donated will be distributed to the following locations:
- Amherst Survival Center Easthampton Community Center
- It Takes a Village
- Northampton Survival Center
- Jubilee Cupboard in Ware
“The success of this diaper drive is a great example of how United Way is able to bring together local businesses, nonprofits, and community leaders to work towards a common goal. We are absolutely thrilled by the community’s response to this need that so often goes unnoticed.”Barbara Black, United Way board member.