Gary Schara pleads guilty in the murder of Lisa Ziegert
The Hampden County DA and Lisa Ziegert’s family to discuss murder being solved after 27 years

United Way of Hampshire County’s diaper drive collected over 50,000 diapers!

Hampshire County
UNITED WAY OF HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The United Way of Hampshire County’s annual Diaper Drive received over 50,000 diapers this year.

According to a news release sent to 22News, local businesses, media organizations, and non-profits contributed to this year’s success in surpassing the goal of receiving 25,000 diapers.

All diapers donated will be distributed to the following locations:

  • Amherst Survival Center Easthampton Community Center
  • It Takes a Village
  • Northampton Survival Center 
  • Jubilee Cupboard in Ware 

“The success of this diaper drive is a great example of how United Way is able to bring together local businesses, nonprofits, and community leaders to work towards a common goal. We are absolutely thrilled by the community’s response to this need that so often goes unnoticed.”

Barbara Black, United Way board member. 

We are thrilled to announce that our DIAPER DRIVE surpassed its goal of 25,000 diapers by a factor two, collecting over…

Posted by United Way Hampshire County on Tuesday, September 24, 2019

