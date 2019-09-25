United Way of Hampshire County’s diaper drive collected over 50,000 diapers!

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The United Way of Hampshire County’s annual Diaper Drive received over 50,000 diapers this year.

According to a news release sent to 22News, local businesses, media organizations, and non-profits contributed to this year’s success in surpassing the goal of receiving 25,000 diapers.

All diapers donated will be distributed to the following locations:

Amherst Survival Center Easthampton Community Center

It Takes a Village

Northampton Survival Center

Jubilee Cupboard in Ware

“The success of this diaper drive is a great example of how United Way is able to bring together local businesses, nonprofits, and community leaders to work towards a common goal. We are absolutely thrilled by the community’s response to this need that so often goes unnoticed.” Barbara Black, United Way board member.