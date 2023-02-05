EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – BankESB recently donated over $56,000 to the United Way of the Franklin & Hampshire Region.

Employees of bankESB pledged more than $31,000 of their own to support the bank’s United Way workplace campaign, according to a news release from bankESB. The campaign’s total of $56,714, which is combined with the bank’s direct contribution, will be donated to the United Way of the Franklin & Hampshire Region.

This campaign provides employees the opportunity to donate and direct funds, advocating for causes that are important. BankESB has donated over $640,000 to United Way organizations in Western Massachusetts in 10 years alone.

The United Way is a volunteer-driven organization that helps residents through programs and services as well as those of its partner agencies. The organization works to advance the common good by focusing on education, financial stability, health, and basic needs.

“United Way has a tremendous impact on improving the quality of life for our neighbors throughout Western Massachusetts,” said bankESB President and CEO Matthew S. Sosik. “bankESB and our employees are proud to support the organization and the work they do to help people unlock their full potential.”