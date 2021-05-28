Unofficial start to summer begins boating season along Connecticut River

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The unofficial start of summer is also the beginning of boating season and while this weekend’s weather will not be picture perfect, people are still expected to head for the water.

This is the time when many will be putting their boats in the water for the first time this year and the owner of Brunelle’s Marina told 22News that’s why you’re going to need to take a few extra steps.

“Check all your equipment. Make sure it’s all operating properly. You know fresh out of the storage, if it’s your first run. Don’t be afraid to when you start up the boat to check the engine compartment and make sure you’re not taking any water.” Luke Brunelle, owner of Brunelle’s Marina

Luke also said you should make sure the gear you bring on the boat is fully charged, including your phone. If you’re bringing your kids on board, it’s all about the life jackets because Luke said that’s what can in fact save lives.

State and local law enforcement will be out on the Connecticut River this weekend as well making sure everyone is keeping up with the waterway rules. Remember, just like with a car, it’s illegal to operate a boat under the influence.