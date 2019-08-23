Untreated waste from South Hadley sewer system released into Connecticut River

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Untreated waste from South Hadley’s municipal sewer system was released into the Connecticut River on Thursday.

According to the town’s Administrator, Michael Sullivan, a pipe at the Main Street Pump Station that leads to a valve which was recently installed as part of a routine upgrade of the station system failed. Sullivan said it is unclear whether the failure was a contractor or material failure.

“The Town of South Hadley will work to determine if there is any violation of contract or material warrantees,” Sullivan said.

The release into the Connecticut River began at 11 a.m. and was under control around 4:45 p.m. The Department of Environmental Protection was notified that “a bypass protocol was necessary to protect against public and private damage.”

The sewer release into the river has ended and will be monitored by the contractor and Waste Water Treatment Plant personnel. Crews will return to the area Friday to further assess the situation, Sullivan told 22News.

The pump station is located at the southern end of the beach grounds on Main Street. Downstream communities were also notified of the release as part of the protocol.