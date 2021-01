NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Police Department reports the missing 16-year-old girl has been found safe.

Zoey LoBello, was reported missing Saturday in Northampton and has been found safe Monday afternoon with the help of the Wilmington Police Department.

LoBello was described as approximately 5’4″ and 156 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, freckles on her face and a small beauty mark on her upper lip.

The Northampton police say Zoey is now back with her family.