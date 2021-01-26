Update on COVID-19 cases in Hampshire County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has reported at least 75 new cases of every 100,000 people in Easthampton and 42 cases of every 100,000 people in Hampshire County.

Most of the cases reported in Easthampton qualify as higher risk and those in Hampshire County are of lower risk.

In Hampshire County, the hospital bed usage indicates that 81.7 percent of regular beds are being used.

The ICU bed usage has indicated that 61.4 percent of intensive care unit beds are in use in Western Massachusetts and when this number is very high, health care and health care resources may need to be rationed.

The transmission rate estimates how quickly the virus is spreading based on the average number of cases per day over the last seven days, in this case, it shows a percentage of 0.91, which means the growth of new cases is currently low.