HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Hadley Police and the Northwestern District Attorney’s office will be holding a news conference Friday morning to provide an update on a hit and run accident in October that left a 13-year-old boy seriously injured.

Investigators will outline what they’ve learned over the last two months, provide photos and video surveillance of the van suspected in the accident, and announce how the public can help. The news conference is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Friday morning.

On Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at around 7:30 a.m., a 13-year-old boy was struck by a van while crossing Route 9 at a crosswalk near the Hampshire Juvenile Court.

Police believe the vehicle involved was a white 1997-2004 Ford Econoline cargo van with an extended rear length. Investigators have found a passenger side mirror in the area of the accident and believe the vehicle continued westbound on Route 9 to the roundabout in Northampton and then headed on I-91 South.

PHOTOS: Surveillance cameras captured the following images of the van:

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office

Credit: Northwestern District Attorney’s Office

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hadley Police at 413-584-0883 or their local department. The pedestrian accident continues to be investigated by the Hadley Police Department, Massachusetts State Police CARS unit, and State Police attached to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.