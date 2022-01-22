Useful tips for tax season this Monday

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tax season officially starts on Monday, and some people have already started to receive their W2’s in the mail.

For those beginning this lengthy process, the IRS has a list of tips to help avoid fraud this season.

Often times personal information is compromised through phishing scams, so the best thing to do is:

Choose a tax preparer wisely and make sure they have a IRS prepare identification number.

Also don’t sign a blank tax return or use a ghost preparer.

Lastly, avoid any calls or emails, the IRS will never call you directly, only via mail.

Hatfield resident, Sherry Meade told 22News, “Right now in fact I almost fell for one just the other day there’s a lot of phishers out there. If you get an email that says even if you don’t recognize this number don’t call this number people just have to be careful.”

So again when preparing your taxes make sure you are not sharing your personal information with anyone.

We have further resources on wwlp.com to help you stay safe this tax season.