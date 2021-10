NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a fire on a utility police Monday night.

Around 8:11 p.m. Monday night, crews were called to King Street at the intersection of North Street for a utility police on fire. The fire caused power outages in the downtown area for about an hour.

Northampton police say crews will continue to work through the night to restore cable service to the area.