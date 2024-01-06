GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews were sent to the area of 337 East State Street in Granby on Saturday for a motor vehicle crash.

According to the Granby Fire Department, National Grid is currently making repairs on a downed pole from the accident. The repairs may cause residual delays.

The department has issued an advisory to avoid the area of East State Street and to use another route when traveling.

There is no word on if there are any injuries or the cause of the accident. 22News will continue to update as more information becomes available.