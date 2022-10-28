NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the public threw away expired prescriptions at VA Central Western Mass Healthcare System on Friday.

According to a news release sent from VA Central Western Mass Healthcare System, VA is aligning with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and welcomes non-Veterans to its health facilities across the nation for safe and secure drug disposal on different dates throughout the year. They held their VA Take Back Day on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

“We are pleased to welcome non-Veteran members of our community to VA CWM, Leeds, for our first-ever public VA Take Back Day. I encourage people to dispose of old and unused prescriptions in this safe and secure manner,” said Mr. Duane Gill Medical Center Director. “It’s important for each of us to clean out our medicine cabinets regularly and to dispose of medications to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our environment.”

This event is the result of legislation signed into law by President Biden on July 29, 2021. The Dispose of Unused Medications and Prescription (DUMP) Opioids Act requires VA to establish designated times when Veterans and non-Veterans can dispose of opioids and other controlled substance medications at VA facilities. A covered facility is a VA medical facility with a pharmacy and/or a physical location dedicated to law enforcement purposes.

Those who can’t participate in VA Take Back Days can use DEA’s Public Disposal Locations Search Tool to find year-round collection sites. DEA holds two Take Back Days, on the last Saturday in the months of April and October.