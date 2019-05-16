VA of Central Western Massachusetts celebrating 95 years of service

LEEDS, Mass. (WWLP) – The VA of Central Western Massachusetts celebrated some big accomplishments on Wednesday.

The VA of Central Western Massachusetts celebrated 95 years of service Wednesday afternoon. The celebration was held at the main campus in Leeds.

The VA opened in May 1924 and it has grown to eight sites across central and western Massachusetts including Springfield, Greenfield, and Worcester. The celebration was to recognize what the service does and look into the future.

Associate Director of the VA of Central Western Massachusetts, Andrew McMahon, said they are working to modernize the infrastructure to help meet the care of the current needs of the veteran population.

Andrew McMahon told 22News, “The serving of the population has transitioned over the years of more of a residential to an outpatient geriatric on this hill. While we can’t claim that we are the oldest VA, these are some of the oldest continuous occupied buildings within the VA.”

Nineteen million dollars was poured into the facility in 2018, for its ongoing construction and maintenance projects. By its 100th anniversary, the VA of central western Massachusetts will have invested more than $100 million.

The Women’s Clinic also held an open house following the celebration.

