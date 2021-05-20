VA opens one-stop customer care suite at Leeds facility

Hampshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
va leeds construction.jpg

LEEDS, Mass. (WWLP) – The VA Central Western Mass has opened a new, one-stop Customer Care Suite at the VA facility in Leeds that will offer multiple services for veterans in one location.

The services provided are Agent Cashier; Patient Funds; DAV/VFW/Legal Services; Enrollment; Release of Information; office spaces for the Consolidated Patient Account Center, Billing, and Patient Representatives; Patient Services; and My HealtheVet. There will also be a reception and waiting area.

Construction began over a year ago and was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2,800-sqaure foot space was renovated at a cost of $1.35-million and is located on the basement level of the Liberty Building next to the canteen.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today