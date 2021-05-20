VA opens one-stop customer care suite at Leeds facility

LEEDS, Mass. (WWLP) – The VA Central Western Mass has opened a new, one-stop Customer Care Suite at the VA facility in Leeds that will offer multiple services for veterans in one location.

The services provided are Agent Cashier; Patient Funds; DAV/VFW/Legal Services; Enrollment; Release of Information; office spaces for the Consolidated Patient Account Center, Billing, and Patient Representatives; Patient Services; and My HealtheVet. There will also be a reception and waiting area.

Construction began over a year ago and was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2,800-sqaure foot space was renovated at a cost of $1.35-million and is located on the basement level of the Liberty Building next to the canteen.