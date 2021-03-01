Vaccine appointments for some Hampshire County cancelled residents without reason

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News has received multiple emails from Hampshire County residents who had their vaccine appointments cancelled.

According to residents 22News spoke with, they received calls from the Northampton Senior Center saying their appointments were cancelled and gave no explanation as to why.

22News heard from two residents, one from Northampton and one from Easthampton. One had a first dose appointment cancelled and the other had a second dose appointment cancelled. Both cancellations affected appointments that were supposed to be held within the past week.

One resident said the Health Department told her they have been having issues with supply. Currently, there are no appointments available at the Senior Center.

However, the Health Department did not specify how the appointments will be rescheduled.

Easthampton resident Sandra Allen told 22News, “Is the Health Department going to honor those of us who had booked appointments? Or are we going to have to go back in and schedule appointments on our own?”

22News spoke with the Amherst Health Director who said they are in the process of rescheduling their appointments.

22News left messages for both The Northampton Health Department and Senior Center but we have yet to hear back.