Vaccine clinic to be held at Smith College Sunday

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A COVID-19 vaccine clinic is being held this weekend at Smith College in Northampton.
The college is offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to the general public Sunday on a first-come, first-served basis.
The clinic is being held at the Indoor Track and Tennis Building, at 106 Lower College Lane. Limited appointments are available for anyone ages 16 or over.
The college has approximately 820 appointments available. Signups will be open until 7 p.m. Saturday night, or until all the slots are filled.
You can find the link to schedule an appointment on the college’s Facebook page.