Vaccine deadline for Cooley Dickinson Hospital

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Hospitals across the state are approaching their deadlines for healthcare workers to get vaccinated.

Mass General Brigham is the largest hospital system in the state and includes Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton. They will place unvaccinated employees on unpaid leave beginning at the end of their shift on Wednesday.

As of Friday, about 1,900 workers had failed to confirm they had received at least one shot. That’s about three-percent of the system’s 80,000 person workforce.