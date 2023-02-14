NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Love is in the air Tuesday night and bringing many in western Massachusetts out to celebrate. Even looming inflation couldn’t stop people from treating their sweethearts!

With menu prices up 8% from a year ago, restaurants were busy Tuesday night. One Northampton restaurant doubled its seating capacity to accommodate 40 reservation requests.

Gina Whalen, the Bar Manager at Spoleto told 22News why they count on days like this, “restaurants have been hurting a little bit during the winter months, so we look forward to holidays to sort of give us that spike. Everyone loves to go out on Valentine’s Day and celebrate. It’s such a special day and the day of love.”

As people spent more freely on Valentine’s Day, this gave restaurants a chance to see their sales soar with analysts predicting Americans will have spent $26 billion this Valentine’s Day.