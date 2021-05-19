Valley Grows Day fundraising event to help end hunger

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Valley Grows Day 2021 is a fundraising event that aims to help those who suffer from food insecurity held Wednesday.

The Valley Grows Day 2021 is a collective fundraising effort created by community-based food nonprofit organizations in Western Massachusetts.

Last year, Grow Food Northampton, Just Roots, Abundance Farm, Pioneer Valley Workers Center, Gardening the Community, All Farmers in Springfield, and Seeds of Solidarity in Orange, worked to respond to the rising rates of food insecurity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“On a normal day, there is already so much innovative and critical work happening around food and land access in western Massachusetts. But in the wake of rising food insecurity, we are even more pressed to ensure that community members can access food, land to grow food, and the necessary resources to stay healthy and fed,” said Alisa Klein, Executive Director of Grow Food Northampton.

These agriculture organizations are working to address food insecurity by expanding access to healthy local food and creating opportunities for urban and rural farmers.

Community members are invited to show their support for farming and food justice by picking one or more participating organizations to which to donate funds to ensure that the food grown locally reaches those in need. Visit ValleyGrows.org to donate!

“The donations will inspire and allow us to make the necessary infrastructural improvements to our Community Farm that will optimize the growing potential of these new farmers, alongside our veteran tenant farms,” said Klein.

Grow Food Northampton is also offering a dollar-for-dollar match challenge to donors on Valley Grows Day.

Valley Grows Day was created by local community farm non-profit organizations Grow Food Northampton and Just Roots in 2018 to address growing food insecurity.