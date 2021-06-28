Valley River Co-Op in Easthampton opens Thursday

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Final preparations are underway at Valley River Co-Op in Easthampton. The grocery store is getting ready for its grand opening later this week and Mayor Nicole LaChapelle and Congressman Richard Neal got a sneak peak.

The community-owned food cooperative specializes in fresh, local, and organically grown food and drinks. The store is very “green” with solar panels on the roof and in the parking lots and plenty of electric vehicle charging stations.

River Valley Co-Op was able to secure $15 million in New Markets Tax Credits to make this project a reality.

“The co-op coming to town brings so many wonderful dynamics. 1. Net zero. Easthampton has a strong commitment to go net zero itself. This facility is cutting edge, the first solar canopy. It really leads the example for both businesses and residents,” said Mayor LaChapelle.

“We were only too happy to help with innovative renewable energy support. That’s a great example of far reaching land use when you stop and think of it,” said Congressman Richard Neal.

Valley River Co-Op will open its location at 228 Northampton Street in Easthampton on Thursday.