ValleyBike expands to Easthampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The ValleyBikes Share program is now available in another western Massachusetts city.

ValleyBike Share continues to expand its program in cities and towns throughout pioneer valley. The latest stop is now in Easthampton.

If you’re feeling up for a ride, you simply pay at the kiosk and let your legs do the rest.

A day pass is six bucks or $20 for a monthly membership.

There are now six cities and towns in the pioneer valley that have ValleyBikes. Four locations here in Easthampton which includes 90 union street, the rail trail at Millside Park, the old town hall and at city hall.

The stations and bikes were funded by a $225,000 state Housing Choice capital grant awarded to the city in 2018.

Easthampton joins Amherst, Holyoke, Northampton, South Hadley and Springfield.

These bikes were launched last summer and helps to promote green transportation and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Mayor Nicole LaChapelle is getting in on the perks of the program.

“Just last weekend my brother and I did 22 miles up to Amherst, Belchertown. It allows residents in Easthampton to connect to other parts of the city very easily and with a lot of health benefits.” Mayor Nicole LaChapelle

You can download the app after searching “ValleyBike”. It allows you to check bike routes, the nearest bike station, and more.