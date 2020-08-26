ValleyBike Share offering free rides to eligible residents

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Valley Bike Share of the Pioneer Valley is offering free annual passes to qualifying members.

The electric-assist Bike Share program currently operates in Amherst, Easthampton, Holyoke, Northampton, South Hadley, and on the UMass Amherst Campus.

The program will be giving free rides to residents from those cities and towns who are eligible for WIC, SNAP, MassHealth Standard, or Section 8 Housing.

The participating cities and towns secured funding from the Community Foundation of Western Mass to underwrite the cost of annual memberships. Northampton’s Planning and Sustainability Director Wayne Feiden told 22News about the initiative.

He said, “There’s always been a goal to focus on neighborhoods that don’t otherwise have access to transportation. So, already a lot of the bikes are in neighborhoods that are underserved. This is just the next step in that process.”

Those who are eligible are encouraged to go to the Valley Bike website to sign up for your no-cost access pass.

Springfield’s ride share program remains closed due to COVID-19.