Vaping, juuling has become an epidemic in Massachusetts, AG Healey says

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Vaping has become more popular and addicting among today’s youth. Teen vaping has become problematic.

Attorney General Maura Healey is on the hunt to put an end to a market she says “targets youth.” Last June, AG Healey opened an investigation into the e-cigarette manufacturing company JUUL, saying, “vaping’ or ‘juuling’ has become an epidemic in Massachusetts schools.”

In February of this year, the AG’s office began investigating another online e-cigarette retailer, California-based Kilo E-Liquids.

Saying the company violated state law by targeting minors for sales of its merchandise. Healey announced she filed her first lawsuit against a New Jersey-based company on Thursday.

Asunzion Gonzalez, a Northampton resident who’s been trying to quit smoking for years, told 22News, he finds it harder to quit because he’s smoking more cigarettes than he did before after vaping.

“It’s a trap to make kids use and [become] addicted to something that they don’t have to. And why is that? Ask the companies, and they know what they’re doing. They’re getting these fruity flavors, you know,” said Gonzalez.

Right now there are about 8,000 different vape flavors such as sour apple and girl scout cookie.

With a proposed statewide ban of all flavored tobacco products and a pending lawsuit, the hope is for companies to stop targeting children and young adults.



