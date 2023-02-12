WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WWLP) – The Williamsburg Police, Fire, and Ambulance was sent to Meekins Library after a vehicle hit a light pole that possibly hit the building on Saturday.

According to the Williamsburg Police and Fire Department, when crews arrived, they found a vehicle that drove onto the sidewalk hitting and knocking over the light post in front of the library. There was no damage done directly to the building.

Williamsburg Police and Fire Department Williamsburg Police and Fire Department

No injuries were reported to the operator of the vehicle or to any bystanders. The vehicle was removed from the sidewalk and the light post was taped off until it can be removed for repair.

The cause of the accident is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police. 22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.