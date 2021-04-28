Vehicle vs pedestrian accident in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating after a person riding a bicycle got hit by a car in Northampton Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Northampton Police Department, fire rescue crews received a report of a vehicle vs pedestrian accident at around 12:48 p.m. in the area of Pleasant Street and Wright Avenue.

The bicyclist was taken to Cooley Dickenson Hospital for minor injuries. The accident is being investigating by the Northampton Police Department.

