Vendors showcase goods at Northampton’s Tuesday Market

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Grow Food Northampton’s Tuesday Market has opened for the season in downtown Northampton.

Each week, Tuesday Market will host several local produce vendors as well as those selling honey, maple products, bread, cheese, and more.

Grow Food Northampton’s mission is to build a sustainable local food system to nourish the community and provide a venue for local farmers to sell directly to customers.

“I think there is a sense of community that has always been a part of the Tuesday’s market,” said Helen Kahn, the Tuesday Market manager. “It’s because everyone is so happy that this is coming back and it has always been a vibrant market and we are doing our best to continue that tradition.”

The market will set up shop in the plaza between Thorne’s MarketPlace and the EJ Gare parking Garage in downtown.

It will run for 30 weeks until November 9, each Tuesday from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.