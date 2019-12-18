1  of  14
Verizon Wireless customers unable to reach Hadley PD business line

Hampshire County

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Verizon Wireless customers are currently unable to call the Hadley Police Department through their business line.

Hadley Police Sgt. Michael Romano told 22News Verizon Wireless customers can still get through to the police for emergency calls through 911.

Romano says this issue with the business line does not appear to be affecting customers of other wireless services.

Verizon has been notified about the problem, and police will provide updates once the service is back online.

