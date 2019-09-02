Breaking News
Dorian triggers massive flooding in Bahamas; at least 5 dead
Watch Live
TRACK: Hurricane Dorian aims for U.S.

Amherst woman killed in three-car crash in Vernon, CT

Hampshire County

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Police lights by night_429886

A close-up photo of police lights by night

VERNON, Conn. (AP) — Police in Vernon have released the name of a woman killed in a three-car crash.

The Vernon Police Department said Monday that 31-year-old Munira Qureshi, of Amherst, Massachusetts, was taken to Rockville Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say they responded to the crash on West Street at about 6 p.m. Friday.

They say Qureshi’s car had collided with another car driven by 61-year-old Randall Berube, of Ellington, Connecticut. Berube was treated for non-life threatening injuries at Hartford Hospital.

Police say a third vehicle, driven by 49-year-old Kevin Zorda, of Enfield, Connecticut, was also involved in the crash. Zorda sustained minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories