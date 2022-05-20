NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Veterans Council of Northampton announced that the 2022 Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony will be held on Monday, May 30, 2022, in Florence.

According to the news release sent to 22News by the Mayor of Northampton, the Veterans Council of Northampton, as well as Central Hampshire Veteran Services, have planned this year’s remembrance with marching units as well as veterans from VA Central Western Massachusetts Medical Center, and residents of Soldier On. Northampton Police and Fire departments will be represented, as well as Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra and other city officials. There will also be several civic and youth organizations participating as in previous years.

Special guests at the event include the family members of Michel J. Netto, Edward S. Mazuch, and Andrew C. Trushaw. The Massachusetts Medal of Liberty is awarded in the name of the Governor of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts as Commander-in-Chief of the Commonwealth to any Massachusetts servicemen or women killed in action or who died as a result of wounds received in action.

There will be a performance of the Northampton High School Band and members of the JFKeys choral group during the ceremony.