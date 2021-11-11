Veterans Day Memorial in Granby ceremony and groundbreaking event

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – This Veterans Day the Town of Granby is looking towards the future.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday morning for a new Veterans Memorial coming to the town. The future memorial will be on the corner of North Street and Route 202. According to the U.S. census, as of 2019 there was 475 veterans living in Granby but the memorial will have 2,000 names.

The Granby Veterans Memorial Committee started planning the memorial all the way back in 2012 and has held events over the years to raise money for the memorial. The state gave a $35,000 grant for the project and $2,000 in a agricultural grant for the trees that will go around the memorial.

The project hopes to begin construction in Spring of 2022 and have the memorial completed by next Veterans Day.

The memorial will honor all of Granby’s veterans who have served in the armed forces since the civil war.

The following are the names of all who will be included on the memorial:

1917 to 1919 | World War I

David M. Clark

1942 to 1945 | World War II

1950 to 1953 | Korean War

1964 to 1975 | Vietnam War

1982 to 1984 | Lebanon/Grenada

1990 to PRESENT | Persian Gulf / Afghanistan / Iraq