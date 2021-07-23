VFW Post in Florence celebrating 75 years

FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – The VFW Post in Florence is celebrating 75 years since the organization was first chartered.

The celebration began Friday evening with a cocktail party and dinner. A concert takes place tomorrow. Post 8006 is involved in many communities activities and events, including working with local scout troops and holiday celebrations for the community.

Thomas Pease, VFW Post 8006 Commander in Florence, said, “What makes a veteran after being in war, want to come home and do more? Dedication to duty, dedication to community, and a deep deep feeling for our country. So a lot of us all came home and wanted to do something more for the community.”

The celebration will continue Saturday evening with a concert.