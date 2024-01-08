The 33-year-old man from Sunderland was walking south on Route 116 when he was struck.

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The name of the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car on Saturday in Hadley has been released.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Laurie Loisel, a 33-year-old man from Sunderland was walking south on Route 116 when he was struck.

A 29-year-old Deerfield woman who hit the man called 911. When emergency personnel arrived, they found the man unresponsive. He was taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital where he later died.

The Sunderland man has been identified as 33-year-old Melvin L. Wilson.

The crash is being investigated by the Hadley Police Department, State Police attached to the

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, State Troopers assigned to the Crime Scene Services Collision Analysis and Collision Analysis and Reconstruction sections, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.