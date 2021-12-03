Victim of shooting at apartment in downtown Northampton identified

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office has identified the man that was found dead inside an apartment in downtown Northampton Wednesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Northwestern District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Laurie Loisel, 39-year-old Joseph Fillio of Pittsfield died Wednesday after being shot in the head at a Randolph Place apartment in downtown Northampton.

The suspect, 32-year-old Steven Malloy, who is from Springfield with an address listed as the streets of Northampton, was found in the area of West Street and taken into custody. Malloy was arraigned on murder charges in Northampton District Court Thursday. He pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail.

This marks the first homicide in 2021 in Hampshire County. Northampton Police Department Detectives and the Massachusetts State Police Unit attached to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office are investigating.