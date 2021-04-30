Victim stabbed multiple times in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Police Department is investigating an incident on Pleasant Street after finding a man walking down the street bleeding Friday afternoon.

According to the Northampton Police Department, officers responded to a report of a man bleeding and walking in the area of 386 Pleasant Street. When officers found the man they saw he had injuries consistent with multiple knife wounds.

Police secured the area and attempted to locate a suspect in the house. The victim is not cooperating with police. According to the Northampton Police Department, there is no threat to the community and police are continuing to investigate.