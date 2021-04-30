Victim stabbed multiple times in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Police Department is investigating an incident on Pleasant Street after finding a man walking down the street bleeding Friday afternoon.
According to the Northampton Police Department, officers responded to a report of a man bleeding and walking in the area of 386 Pleasant Street. When officers found the man they saw he had injuries consistent with multiple knife wounds.
MAP: 386 Pleasant Street in Northampton
Police secured the area and attempted to locate a suspect in the house. The victim is not cooperating with police. According to the Northampton Police Department, there is no threat to the community and police are continuing to investigate.