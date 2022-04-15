EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A bear was spotted early Friday morning in Easthampton.

The bear was recorded on the viewer’s Ring camera around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning in search of some food. Now is the time bears are out in search of food. Experts recommend Massachusetts residents remove their bird feeders from their yards to reduce the chances of encountering a bear.

Massachusetts is the third most densely-populated state in the country for black bears. There are approximately 4,500 black bears in the state and they are expanding eastward. If you have a bear in your yard, do not approach it or get close to it, especially if it is a cub. Making loud noises can help scare the bear away.

If you can safely take photos of wildlife in your community, email them to Reportit@wwlp.com!