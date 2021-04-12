VIDEO: Bear in Granby snatches bag of bird seed from patio

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer spotted a bear searching for food on their patio Sunday night.

Around 10:50 p.m. on Sunday, Kristin told 22News she heard noises in her front yard. When she looked out the window, she spotted a large black bear walking around the home. The bear found its way in the back of the home, where it spotted a bag full of bird seed. The bear snatched it and quickly ran off with the bag in it’s mouth. Kristin also said the bear returned later to look for more food.

With the warm weather approaching, bears are out looking for food. Officials say to properly store any trash or food you leave outdoors to reduce the chances of encountering a wild animal.

