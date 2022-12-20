HATFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A bobcat was caught on camera in a Hatfield resident’s yard Monday.

Doreen G. shared the video above, taken around 2:20 p.m. on Monday. The bobcat can be seen walking through her backyard, which is near Plantation Road. Doreen says this bobcat has been seen around her yard several times over the summer looking for food.

“This cat has been around all summer taking advantage of all the bunnies living in the areas. Keeping the pets close by and/or inside,” said Doreen.

According to Mass.gov, bobcat habitats usually involve mountainous areas such as those that have rocky ledges, hardwood forests, swamps, bogs, and brushy areas near fields. The bobcats become more visible in backyards and residential areas throughout Massachusetts as they adapt to suburban settings.

