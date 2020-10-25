VIDEO: Easthampton Police looking to identify car break-in suspect

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Easthampton Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect caught on camera Sunday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., the suspect was caught on surveillance camera in a driveway, suspected of attempting to break-in to a vehicle. The person was seen in the “Plains” neighborhood of the city.

Credit: Easthampton Police

The Easthampton Police Department said there have been an increase in car break-ins throughout the city recently. They are also asking residents to lock your car doors.

If you have any information on the suspect, you are asked to contact Easthampton Police at 413-527-1212.