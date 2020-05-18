VIDEO: Easthampton police saves newborn fawn from fox

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton officers saved a baby deer’s life by investigating a reported call of a fox dragging a fawn Sunday night.

According to the Easthampton Police Department, officers arrived at West Street and the fox was scared off. An uninjured newborn fawn was found and unable to stand on its own. Officers stayed with the fawn until it began walking again.

After some time, the fawn went off into the woods and reunited with its mother who was waiting all along for its arrival.