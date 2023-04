NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Officers in Northampton got an unusual call on Thursday after an A.P.B alert which stands for All Pigs Bulletin was put out Thursday evening for a hog that was on the loose on Bridge Street.

“Sometimes you really never can predict where your shift will take you…” Northampton Police

(Northampton Police Department) (Northampton Police Department)

Luckily, officers were able to corral the pig named Michael and return him back to its owner.