VIDEO: Horses playing in the snow storm

Hampshire County
Posted: / Updated:

HUNTINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Some animals enjoy playing in the snow, even horses!

Melissa in Huntington emailed 22News a video of horses playing in Monday’s snowstorm. If you have any snow photos or videos, email us at reportit@wwlp.com.

PHOTOS: Nor’easter in western Massachusetts

Western Massachusetts was hit pretty hard by a winter storm all day Monday into Tuesday, so here’s a list of snowfall totals in Hampshire County.

Hampshire County

  • Huntington: 11.5″ 8:39 p.m.
  • Granby: 10.5″ 11:06 p.m.
  • Northampton: 9.5″ 8:20 p.m.
  • North Amherst: 9.5″ 9:31 p.m.
  • Westhampton: 6.0″ 5:40 p.m.
  • Amherst center: 5.5″ 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets

Donate Today