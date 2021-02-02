VIDEO: Horses playing in the snow storm

HUNTINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Some animals enjoy playing in the snow, even horses!
Melissa in Huntington emailed 22News a video of horses playing in Monday’s snowstorm. If you have any snow photos or videos, email us at reportit@wwlp.com.
Western Massachusetts was hit pretty hard by a winter storm all day Monday into Tuesday, so here’s a list of snowfall totals in Hampshire County.
Hampshire County
- Huntington: 11.5″ 8:39 p.m.
- Granby: 10.5″ 11:06 p.m.
- Northampton: 9.5″ 8:20 p.m.
- North Amherst: 9.5″ 9:31 p.m.
- Westhampton: 6.0″ 5:40 p.m.
- Amherst center: 5.5″ 6:30 p.m.