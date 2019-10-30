GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – A Granby resident sent 22News a video of a hungry bear paying her a home visit.
Jen also captured a face to face photo with the bear through the window!
Email your news tips, videos, and photos to reportit@wwlp.com.
What would you do? Comment on the 22News Facebook post:
Latest News:
- Halloween Forecast: Periods of rain and wind
- Springfield man arrested after police seize 4,000+ bags of heroin
- VIDEO: Hungry bear pays Granby resident a visit
- Pedestrian struck by car, seriously injured in Belchertown
- Hampden County Sheriff warns residents of scam calls
Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.