VIDEO: Hungry bear pays Granby resident a visit

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – A Granby resident sent 22News a video of a hungry bear paying her a home visit.

Jen also captured a face to face photo with the bear through the window!

A Granby resident came face to face with a bear through the window! What would you do? VIDEO > https://bit.ly/2WsBsTc

Posted by WWLP-22News on Wednesday, October 30, 2019

