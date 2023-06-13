CHESTERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chesterfield resident captured three visitors on camera in her backyard.

The video sent to 22News on Tuesday shows a mama bear and her two cubs checking out things in a wood-lined grassy backyard. The bears can be seen coming right up close to the house where the homeowner captured the video safely from inside. After sniffing around for a few minutes, and attempting to climb a tree, the three bears continued to walk away from the property along the tree line.

Bear sightings are more common this time of the year as they search for food. Make sure you are properly storing any garbage and placing bird feeders high enough from the ground where bears can’t reach.

Massachusetts is the third most densely-populated state in the country for black bears. There are approximately 4,500 black bears in the state and they are expanding eastward. If you have a bear in your yard, do not approach it or get close to it, especially if it is a cub. Making loud noises can help scare the bear away.

