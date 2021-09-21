VIDEO: Protests continue at UMass Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of student gathered outside of the Theta Chi Fraternity House for a second straight night Monday calling attention to allegations of sexual assault by members of the fraternity.

Monday’s protest remained peaceful but that wasn’t the case over the weekend. Amherst Police told 22News around 300 students participated in Sunday’s protest. Some tipped over a car, others threw objects and graffitied a fence.

The fraternity has not responded to 22News requests for comment about the protest or the sexual assault allegations.