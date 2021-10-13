VIDEO: Excavator hits railroad bridge in Belchertown

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A railroad overpass bridge in Belchertown remains operable after an excavator hit it Tuesday afternoon.

A video sent to 22News from Cooper Ferguson shows a driver towing an excavator approaching the railroad overpass on N Washington Street in Belchertown at around 2:40 p.m. Not sure if the excavator is going to fit, the video shows the hydraulic arm hit the bridge, creating it to lift on impact.

According to David Squires from the Belchertown Police Department, the driver was not cited for this incident and the railroad company was contacted to determine the ultimate damage.

22News contacted the New England Central Railroad (NECR) for any damage reports from the incident. Tom Ciuba, Vice President of Communications at Genesee & Wyoming Railroad Services, says an engineer inspected the bridge and found no significant damage. NECR is able to run without any service disruption.