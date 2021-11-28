VIDEO: Skunk and coyote standoff in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer caught a wild life standoff in their backyard in South Hadley.

Courtesy: Dwight Wildman

The skunk in the video is seen with its tail in defense mode ready to spray any potential predators.

Many animals prey on skunks, including coyotes, foxes, and badgers. Skunks have a unique way of defending themselves. They ward off potential predators with a wide array of aggressive behaviors such as emitting its foul smell to cause the attacker eye irritation, it will hold its tail up and stand on its front paws, and at times it will hiss.